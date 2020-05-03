Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Soup That Improves Respiratory Health

Chef Vaibhav Bhargawa has shared a soup recipe that helps to improve the health of respiratory system.

IANS

May 3, 2020
Soup That Improves Respiratory Health
Representative Image

Lungs play an important part in enabling our body to function and to boost it's health, we must incorporate some food in our diet which keep them active and working.

Chef Vaibhav Bhargawa, an expert in Asian Cuisine, shares a soup recipe which with ingredients in any kitchen, that help to improve the respiratory system.

Brocolli and Almond soup

Broccoli is a great source of vitamins K and C, a good source of folate (folic acid) and also provides potassium, fiber. When it comes to great-tasting nutrition, broccoli is an all-star food with many health benefits. While low in calories, broccoli is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, in addition to fiber.

Broccoli belongs to a family of vegetables called cruciferous vegetables. A cup of cooked broccoli offers as much vitamin C as an orange, and is a good source of beta-carotene. Broccoli contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc too. It also provides fiber and is low in calories.

Ingredients

Blanched almonds 100gm

Butter 20gm

Onion finely chopped 100gm

Garlic finely minced 30gm

Chicken stock /vegetable stock 1 ltr

Broccoli stems peeled 500gm

Salt to taste

Ground white pepper to taste

Instructions

Toast the almonds in a small fry pan until they become fragrant and turn a little brown. Remove from pan and reserve.

In a large heated soup pot, add the butter and when it gets hot, add the onion and cook for a few minutes. Add the garlic and continue cooking for a minute or two. Add the broccoli and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. As soon as it starts to boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 12 minutes or until the broccoli becomes fork tender.

Add the reserved almonds to the soup but reserve a few for garnishing at the end. Puree the soup with a hand blender, regular blender or food processor.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

