Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

South Actor Allu Sirish Goes For a Late Night Jog, See Pic

Allu Sirish, brother of South star Allu Arjun, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a deserted road, as he went for a late night jog amid Unlock 1.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
South Actor Allu Sirish Goes For a Late Night Jog, See Pic
credits - Allu Sirish instagram

South star Allu Sirish ditched crashing out and went out for a late night jog.

Sirish, brother of southern star Allu Arjun, took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of the road.

On the image, he wrote: "Late night jogs."

allu

Sirish had recently shared a photograph of himself holding a dumbbell and said that he is relying on the workout device and running to stay in shape during the unlock phase when gyms are still shut.

"I dream about bench press, cable crossovers & deadlifts. But all I have are these dumbells. Relying on these & running during the #Unlock1. What's your workout routine now?" he captioned the image.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gouravam, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram