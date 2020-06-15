South Actor Allu Sirish Goes For a Late Night Jog, See Pic
Allu Sirish, brother of South star Allu Arjun, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a deserted road, as he went for a late night jog amid Unlock 1.
credits - Allu Sirish instagram
South star Allu Sirish ditched crashing out and went out for a late night jog.
Sirish, brother of southern star Allu Arjun, took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of the road.
On the image, he wrote: "Late night jogs."
Sirish had recently shared a photograph of himself holding a dumbbell and said that he is relying on the workout device and running to stay in shape during the unlock phase when gyms are still shut.
"I dream about bench press, cable crossovers & deadlifts. But all I have are these dumbells. Relying on these & running during the #Unlock1. What's your workout routine now?" he captioned the image.
Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gouravam, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.
