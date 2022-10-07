CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spanish Luxury Label, Balenciaga Makes Luxury Potato Chips Bag
Spanish Luxury Label, Balenciaga Makes Luxury Potato Chips Bag

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 23:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Reimagining the mundane is what Spanish luxury label Balenciaga did while showcasing its spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week

Reimagining the mundane is what Spanish luxury label Balenciaga did while showcasing its spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week

Reimagining the mundane is what Spanish luxury label Balenciaga did while showcasing its spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week

Reimagining the mundane is what Spanish luxury label Balenciaga did while showcasing its spring/summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Models sashayed the ramp carrying Lay’s potato chip bag accessories. The calfskin bags with zips are being introduced in varieties like classic, lime, and salt and vinegar. Along with the familiar potato chip logo, Balenciaga Paris also appears on the snack bag-styled accessories. Styled to be permanently scrunched, making them look as if they never leave the clutches of their owner.

What’s fashion without a sense of awe and amazement. And Spanish brand, Balenciaga sure knows the value of a regular Lay’s potato chips.

Since this collection was shared, netizens had a field day commenting how if they could fill the bag with chips.

One person in the comment section wrote, “I’ve seen bags like those on Ali express for a few years now.” Another person said, “Can you all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I am tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter.” Someone even added, “Made this in girl scouts using iron-on laminate. Nostalgic.” “Imagine someone just thinks it’s trash and throws it out,” added a fourth person.

first published:October 07, 2022, 23:01 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 23:27 IST