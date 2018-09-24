English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sparkle This Festive Season With These 5 Must Have Shoes
Time of the year to dress up traditionally from head to toe, check out the five must-have shoe styles for this festive season.
Oscar de la Renta (Image @oscarprgirl/Instagram) )
With the festive season comes the time to dress up and celebrate. What better way to do that than to buy a pair of shoes that go with all your different outfits?
Matteo Lambert, Head of Collection at Bata and Ritika Taneja, Head Category Management at ShopClues list down five must-have shoe styles for this festive season:
The Edgy Golden Stilettos
If you are going for the Indo-western look and thinking of matching that with out-of-the-box footwear this season, go for golden stilettos. 'Bling' on the festive cheer.
Embroidered Wedges
Are you going to be dancing away at all the Diwali parties you attend? Get a pair of embroidered wedge-heel sandals in hues of red, gold and brown. The bead work and brocade on the wedges ramp up your wardrobe and look great on long, flowing anarkalis or straight-fitted churidar kurtas.
Timeless Kolhapuris
No festival is complete without the classic, time-tested Kolhapuri chappals. Be it the traditional designs or their new, contemporary versions, these classics can never go out of fashion.
Leather Sandals for Men
Leather sandals and traditional festive wear are like siamese twins. They go hand in hand. Pair these sandals with your favourite kurta-pyjama combo and accessorise the look with a classy leather watch.
