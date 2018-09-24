English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spectacular Fireworks Made Saudi Arabia's Flag in the Air. See pics
The fireworks formed the largest flag in the world with the green background of the Saudi Flag, creating the horizontal sword and the Shahada (declaration of faith) along with 300 drones formed a laser image with fireworks creating the green background.
The sky in Saudi Arabia was spectacularly lit with 900,000 fireworks and 300 drones to make a flag in the sky to mark its 88th National Day, Saudi Arabia had set out to break two Guinness World Records on September 23, Sunday.
The fireworks lit up 20 cities of the kingdom like Riyadh and other smaller parts.
The fireworks formed the largest flag in the world with the green background of the Saudi Flag. To create the horizontal sword and the Shahada (declaration of faith), 300 drones created a laser image with fireworks creating the green background. The flag measured 400 metres in length and 350 metres in width.Apart from setting the world record, the authorities are going all out to organise festivities across all the Saudi cities and provinces.
Thrilling fireworks lightning the night sky around King Fahad Stadium #NationalDay#Saudi#cirque_du_soliel pic.twitter.com/NFGRzRh75s
— MBC1 (@mbc1) September 23, 2018
Abu Dhabi sky lights up with fireworks to celebrate the 88th Saudi National Day. #Saudi_National_Day_88 pic.twitter.com/dYBrgEadpU
— The Gulf Today (@thegulftoday) September 23, 2018
Coinciding with the 88th Saudi National Day, Saudi Arabia records a new record in the Guinness World Records as the largest science was made with pyrotechnics and drones.#السعودية#اليوم_الوطني88 pic.twitter.com/NXfPcTBmkJ
— AHMED ALAHMED (@IAhmedAlahmed) September 24, 2018
900,000 fireworks, 300 drones: Record-breaking celebration in #Saudi Arabia. #SaudiNationalDay https://t.co/fBlQnb8AWM pic.twitter.com/tyDlMWauq7
— Arab News (@arabnews) September 23, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
