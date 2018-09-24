GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Spectacular Fireworks Made Saudi Arabia's Flag in the Air. See pics

The fireworks formed the largest flag in the world with the green background of the Saudi Flag, creating the horizontal sword and the Shahada (declaration of faith) along with 300 drones formed a laser image with fireworks creating the green background.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 8:22 PM IST
Spectacular Fireworks Made Saudi Arabia's Flag in the Air. See pics
The fireworks formed the largest flag in the world with the green background of the Saudi Flag, creating the horizontal sword and the Shahada (declaration of faith) along with 300 drones formed a laser image with fireworks creating the green background.
The sky in Saudi Arabia was spectacularly lit with 900,000 fireworks and 300 drones to make a flag in the sky to mark its 88th National Day, Saudi Arabia had set out to break two Guinness World Records on September 23, Sunday.

The fireworks lit up 20 cities of the kingdom like Riyadh and other smaller parts.

The fireworks formed the largest flag in the world with the green background of the Saudi Flag. To create the horizontal sword and the Shahada (declaration of faith), 300 drones created a laser image with fireworks creating the green background. The flag measured 400 metres in length and 350 metres in width.Apart from setting the world record, the authorities are going all out to organise festivities across all the Saudi cities and provinces.











| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
