Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Spent Lots of Time in Goa During My Carefree Teenage Days: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur said he went there a week before the shoot of Malang to revisit all the places and get a feel of what life was like back then.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Spent Lots of Time in Goa During My Carefree Teenage Days: Aditya Roy Kapur
Credits- Instagram

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says Goa is a place he enjoys going to. "I've fond memories of filming 'Malang', as the film is set in Goa and it's a place where I enjoy going to. We had a blast shooting there. Shooting the action scenes were memorable, too," he said.

In the Mohit Suri directorial, Aditya plays the role of Advait, who embarks on a mission filled with revenge after a personal tragedy.

"It was cool to look at myself being a rebel on the big screen after all the hard work. Preparing for the character was interesting because I was playing him in two different times in his life, before and after certain events that take place. There was a marked change in the character from the past to the present and for some of the younger portions, I had to tap into my teenage years and that was a fun journey," he recalled.

"I have spent a lot of time in Goa in my carefree teenage days, so I went there a week or so before the shoot, to revisit all the places I used to go, to get a feel of what life was like back then," he added.

Further talking about his character and preparation, he said, "The other portion had another physicality to it and I needed to kind of toughen up and bulk up on the outside, apart from obviously trying to understand what a person goes through who has faced such traumatic events, jail time etc. Overall, it was a very rewarding journey."

Also starring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, "Malang" is set to air on Sony MAX.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading