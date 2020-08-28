SPIC MACAY To Organise Virtual Classical Concert In Memory Of Pandit Jasraj
SPIC MACAY, the organisation working to promote classical music and performing arts in India has organised Rasraj Smaran, a concert in the memory of late Pandit Jasraj.
SPIC MACAY, the organisation working to promote classical music and performing arts in India has organised Rasraj Smaran, a concert in the memory of late Pandit Jasraj.
The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), is organising an online classical music concert in memory of late Pandit Jasraj. The concert will be held on August 30, 2020 at 6.30 PM IST on their Youtube channel.
The concert titled Rasraj Smaran, will see several classical music and dance legends come together and pay homage to the late vicalist. This includes, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Dr. L Subramaniam, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Begum Parveen Sultana, Vid. Sonal Mansingh, Vid. Vikku Vinayakram, Pandit Rajan and Pandit Sajan Mishra, Vid. Sudha Raghunathan, Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma, and Vid. Madhavi Mudgal. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and SRF Chairman Arun Bharat Ram will also be a part of the show.
Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.
"With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," Durga Jasraj said in the statement.
Read: Legendary Indian Classical Singer Pandit Jasraj Passes Away At 90 After Cardiac Arrest
With a career spanning over more than seven decades, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni Says The Family Man Season 2 is 'Kick-a**'
- Vinesh Phogat Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Undergoing Second Test
- Kim Jong Un's Sister, Purported to Take Charge in his Absence, Hasn't Been Seen for Over a Month
- Pakistan Bans Tinder Because It is ‘Immoral’, Twitter Asks 'What will Married Men Do Now'?
- IPL 2020: Hope Teams Are Aware That Many Are in the Same Boat as Suresh Raina - Paddy Upton