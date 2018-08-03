English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spice Girl Mel B Goes Skinny Dipping with Her Best Friend; See Pics
In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water.
Melanie Brown (Image: Mel B's Twitter handle)
Loading...
Singer-actress Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) went skinny dipping with her best friend in a swimming pool.
The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a couple of photographs with her best friend Gary Madatyan, naked in a swimming pool.
In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water. The star shows off her waist and bottom as she emerges from the water.
She captioned the picture: "Back to basics. Naked but never ever afraid. Finally, with my Bestie. Blessed. Trust. No judgment. Brutally honest. No drama."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a couple of photographs with her best friend Gary Madatyan, naked in a swimming pool.
In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water. The star shows off her waist and bottom as she emerges from the water.
She captioned the picture: "Back to basics. Naked but never ever afraid. Finally, with my Bestie. Blessed. Trust. No judgment. Brutally honest. No drama."
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
- Steven Spielberg to Adapt The Woman's Hour, Hillary Clinton Will be Executive Producer
- Sri Lanka Cricket Scraps Plans to Emulate IPL Tournament
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...