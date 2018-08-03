GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Spice Girl Mel B Goes Skinny Dipping with Her Best Friend; See Pics

In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 9:22 AM IST
Spice Girl Mel B Goes Skinny Dipping with Her Best Friend; See Pics
Melanie Brown (Image: Mel B's Twitter handle)
Loading...
Singer-actress Mel B (real name Melanie Brown) went skinny dipping with her best friend in a swimming pool.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a couple of photographs with her best friend Gary Madatyan, naked in a swimming pool.

In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water. The star shows off her waist and bottom as she emerges from the water.

She captioned the picture: "Back to basics. Naked but never ever afraid. Finally, with my Bestie. Blessed. Trust. No judgment. Brutally honest. No drama."



And then there where 2 #truefriendshipneverends #brutallyhonest #truth💯

A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on



(With IANS inputs)

