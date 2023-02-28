Red chilli powder is used extensively in Indian cuisine to add a sharp flavour. From deghi mirch to paprika and from gochugaru to Aleppo pepper, the varieties of red chilli powder are almost endless. The simplest of tadkas and the most elaborate curries would be incomplete without this spice. Red chilli powder is not just hailed for its culinary uses, though. This common spice has also been associated with several health benefits. This is attributable primarily to the presence of capsaicin in red chilli powder.

Here are some of the health benefits of red chilli powder:

Boosts metabolism: Capsaicin, the compound in red chilli powder that gives it a spicy taste, is known to boost metabolism. It increases the body’s production of heat, which in turn burns more calories. This can be particularly beneficial for people who are trying to maintain a healthy weight.

Reduces inflammation: Capsaicin also has anti-inflammatory properties, courtesy of its phenolic and flavonoid compounds. Since inflammation is linked to several chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes, this spice can help prevent or manage these conditions to some extent.

Maintains blood pressure: Capsaicin and the potassium present in red chilli powder can help lower or maintain blood pressure in people with hypertension by relaxing blood vessels. Since several cardiovascular issues are linked with hypertension and high BP, this spice can prove to be beneficial.

Pain relief: For ages, red chilli powder has been used to remedy pain. It is believed that capsaicin acts selectively on a subpopulation of primary sensory neurons that generate pain sensations. Although the first exposure to capsaicin intensely activates these neurons, they become insensitive to all further pain.

Chemoprevention: Chemoprevention is the use of chemotherapy agents to stop tumour growth in the early stages. Capsaicin has been studied as a potential chemopreventive agent. Studies show that capsaicin can cause cancer cell death. This makes it a promising candidate for further research into new cancer treatments.

It is important to note that consuming too much red chilli powder can cause digestive problems. Those suffering from any gastrointestinal problems should consume red chilli powder in moderation.

