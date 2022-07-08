Spinach: History, Benefits and Interesting Facts That Nobody Ever Told You

As we all know, green leafy vegetables are a must if you want to have a healthy diet routine. They are high in protein and are very much essential for our good health. And today, we are going to share with you one such amazing green leafy vegetable, which is extremely beneficial for our health. The vegetable is spinach. It belongs to the amaranth family and is related to beets and quinoa. And it’s considered healthy, as it’s loaded with nutrients and antioxidants.

History:

The scientific name of Spinach is Spinacia oleracea. It is a green leafy vegetable that originated in Persia. It was first introduced to China in the 7th century and later brought to Europe in about the 12th century and then to the US in 1806. Due to its origin, spinach is known as Persian Green in China.

Interesting Facts:

During the World War, spinach saved the lives of many injured soldiers. Spinach is famous all over the world. It is eaten the most among green vegetables. Its speciality is that it is sweet, cool, bile-killer and satiety. The vitamins and minerals found in it benefit the body. Due to these qualities, spinach played a role in saving the lives of injured soldiers during World War.

Health Benefits :

Better Heart Health: Spinach contains iron, which is extremely good for heart health. Iron increases the haemoglobin level and prevents anaemia.

Blood Pressure: Spinach contains nitric oxide which is very much helpful to maintain blood pressure.

Improved Eye Sights: Spinach also contains nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin which help to improve our eyesight.

Strong Bone: Spinach is a great source of Vitamin K and Calcium which are highly beneficial for the bones.

Skin Glow: Eating spinach boosts the production of collagen, which is a protein that helps maintain the radiance, texture, and elasticity of the skin.

