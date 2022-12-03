Split Ends And Breakage? Tips And Tricks To Nourish Your Hair At Home

Many of us face hair damage like dryness, brittle split ends and breakage as and when the season change. While there are many over-the-counter products available, your bet is deep conditioning the hair and restoring its nutrients with a good oil massage. Conditioner is most definitely your best friend as it restores the lost moisture and makes hair manageable and silky and helps against damage. Frequent hair oil massage on the other hand aids in keeping your scalp healthy and hair nourished. Apart from these two methods, here are a few other methods to keep your locks protected.

Here are a few tips on hair care and nourishment:

If you want to get your hair bleached or coloured, it is important to remember that colour products contain chemicals that may lead to hair damage. While there are options like semi-permanent dyes in the market, make sure that you manage to keep your hair nourished with DIY protein hair packs, regular oiling and using conditioner.

Also Read: 4 Safest Getaways For Solo Women Backpackers In India

Do not comb your wet hair. Water tends to swell the hair shaft and if you brush your hair when it’s dripping with water, it can cause the hair strand to stress and break off. Instead, make sure to brush your hair before your bath. If you wish to detangle it, then towel dry the tresses till all the moisture is absorbed. Use a wide-toothed comb and begin from the hair end to avoid any kind of stress or breakage.

If you blow-dry, flat-iron or use a curler to style your hair every day, it can strip off the moisture from the hair strands. Hence, you should always use heat-protectant hair spray or serum before styling your hair. These products create a barrier and reduce the damage to an extent.

Remember to never use styling tools on wet hair. Always towel or air-dry your hair partially first, and then use a heat protectant followed by your styling tool. Heating tools on wet hair can cause the water to boil and rupture the hair.

Exposure to sun, dust and pollution also causes hair damage and loss. To prevent that, try to keep your hair tied up while stepping out. Use a hat or a scarf to keep your hair protected from the harsh ray of the sun and pollution as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here