Sports Can Change a Child's Reality, Says Mithali Raj

Entertainment One's Peppa Pig is in India for the #PeppaPlaysCricket campaign for the ongoing World Cup. It will culminate on July 7 with Mithali as special guest at the event here. There will also be players from Team India North, Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019.

Mithali is also Goodwill Ambassador of Team India North, the children's team who represented India at Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC).

"It's been an amazing journey to be a Goodwill Ambassador for Team India North at the Street Child Cricket World Cup. A journey that has taken them from the streets to Lord's. I know the true potential that sports can play to not just change a child's reality, but influence public support.

"So, to be able to support and promote the sport with kids' favorite Peppa and George is just wonderful. Over 20 lakh vulnerable children live on the streets in India - and there lies our nation's untapped potential. I am proud to see Peppa Pig and her little brother George coming to India to play cricket and raise awareness on a cause that is so dear to my heart," Mithali said in a statement.

She will also unveil a special cricket-themed video shot with Peppa, George, players from Team India North, and Soha Ali Khan. The video will go live on Nick Jr. and Voot Kids.

