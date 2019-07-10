Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Sports Can Change a Child's Reality, Says Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj says sports can not just change a child's reality, but influence public support.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sports Can Change a Child's Reality, Says Mithali Raj
Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj says sports can not just change a child's reality, but influence public support.
Loading...

Entertainment One's Peppa Pig is in India for the #PeppaPlaysCricket campaign for the ongoing World Cup. It will culminate on July 7 with Mithali as special guest at the event here. There will also be players from Team India North, Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019.

Mithali is also Goodwill Ambassador of Team India North, the children's team who represented India at Street Child Cricket World Cup (SCCWC).

"It's been an amazing journey to be a Goodwill Ambassador for Team India North at the Street Child Cricket World Cup. A journey that has taken them from the streets to Lord's. I know the true potential that sports can play to not just change a child's reality, but influence public support.

"So, to be able to support and promote the sport with kids' favorite Peppa and George is just wonderful. Over 20 lakh vulnerable children live on the streets in India - and there lies our nation's untapped potential. I am proud to see Peppa Pig and her little brother George coming to India to play cricket and raise awareness on a cause that is so dear to my heart," Mithali said in a statement.

She will also unveil a special cricket-themed video shot with Peppa, George, players from Team India North, and Soha Ali Khan. The video will go live on Nick Jr. and Voot Kids.

follow https://twitter.com/News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram