The widespread belief and practice of curative care has shifted towards preventive care due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cancer is a major contributor to global mortality, making cancer awareness crucial. To prevent cancer, it is important to have complete knowledge of the disease and be prepared to take necessary steps if needed. Staying informed on cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment is essential.

Awareness

Did you know that as many as 30-50% of deaths due to cancer could have been prevented? This is possible by identifying risk factors and applying evidence-based prevention strategies. “People of all ages, including children, can develop cancer. As the responsibility of educating kids lies in the hands of their caretakers, parents and teachers should educate and encourage children to attend educational workshops on cancer awareness. Organizing camps in rural areas is a great way to reach out to people who do not have access to healthcare resources,” says Dr Sunita Kapoor, Director and Consultant Pathologist, City X Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt. Ltd.

Smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol, exposure to carcinogens such as specific chemicals and harmful radiation including UV rays from sunlight, obesity, and family history are leading risk factors for different types of cancer. The most common cancers affecting the Indian population are breast, oral, cervical, gastric, colorectal and lung malignancies.

Early detection

Gone are the days when one would have to wait for weeks (months in some cases) to get screening done, let alone treatment initiation. With a click of a button, you can book your doctor’s appointments in a virtual mode if stepping out of the house is not possible. “Technology has not only eased the whole process of connecting with your doctor but has also brought precision and accuracy to the process of testing including the equipment and detection of biomarkers,” adds Dr Kapoor. Tracing the origin of cancerous cells in the body based on the presence of the relevant markers helps in giving a precise diagnosis.

Warning signs

Dr Kapoor explains some symptoms may give early warning of cancer and should, therefore, trigger a person to seek medical care. The development of any of the warning signs of cancer should not be ignored even if these are general.

A lump in the breast, for instance, could be due to a cyst, which usually goes away on its own. However, there is an equal probability that it could be cancerous. Therefore, you need to check in with a doctor and not from the internet whenever you experience an unfamiliar signal.

Most often, our body displays unusual signs and symptoms when an abnormality is beginning to take place within. We must take note if any abnormal signs and symptoms recur.

People with a family history of cancer should always take extra precautions.

These days, genetic testing is also available that helps people to know if they have the chance of developing cancer in their lifetime. Mutations in the genes can be detected through this method.

Treatment

Timely administration of treatment goes a long way in the fight against cancer. Starting treatment at an early stage is not only cost-effective but also brings forth a greater probability of survival and reduced morbidity. “Developing a positive attitude towards the treatment protocol is necessary. The treatment regimen is usually adopted based on the stage at which diagnosis is made, the presence of comorbidities, age, sex, and other factors,” opines Dr Kapoor. At times, the malignancy is advanced and the treatment may not be able to get rid of the malignancy, in these cases, all measures would be taken by the medical professionals to provide palliative care, enhance the quality of life and prolong it. One needs to feel assured that they are in safe hands when one seeks medical help from an experienced and reputed oncologist.

With India accounting for 8.5 lakh cancer-related deaths in 2020, awareness of cancer becomes all the more important. “When our bodies show abnormal signs, we should never take that lightly. This is particularly important for people whose family members have a history of malignancy. The absence of awareness could lead to a poor response to screening procedures and a delayed diagnosis,” signs off Dr Kapoor.

Undergoing regular screenings and tests as suggested by your doctor should be made a practice by everyone, irrespective of family history of cancer.

