Spreading Some Sunshine On Rainy Day

Overcast skies, incessant rains and muddy streets often puts fashion on the back burner, even for the most positive. Don’t let the gloomy monsoon put you down, take a cue from these celebs and amp up your happiness quotient with the best accessory for this weather – flowers. We bet it will make you happier and more cheerful.

Using blooming flowers, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and Sadia Khateeb recently posted pictures that instantly uplifted our moods. Here’s a roundup of our celebs and their favourite flowers.

Alia Bhatt

The actress never fails to shine and amaze us with her beauty. Bhatt shared pictures from her day as she hung out in the garden with flowers. The flower covered half her face giving us great ideas to click pictures in monsoon days. So, get some inspiration and take down notes for your next monsoon shoot!

Sadia Khateeb

The actor recently shared a picture of her holding a beautiful sunflower. This giant looking flower looks very attractive and vibrant. Recognized for its beauty and for its big yellow petals, we are sure this one got you hooked.

Ananya Pandey

Panday recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her holding a sunflower. This adorable picture is sure to ward off your monsoon blues. She teamed her peppy outfit with some glam makeup that was enhanced with strong brows, beaming highlighter and nude lips.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here