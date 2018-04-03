Spring Cleaning: The Newest Skincare Solutions for Acne-Prone Complexions

Does your complexion need a spring clean? Banish the blemishes this season, with the help of the hottest new anti-acne products on the market.Skincare brand Bioré is targeting zits and imperfections with a new "Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam", and the help of "Riverdale" actress and brand ambassador Madelaine Petsch. The US brand, known for its pore-clearing formulas focusing on charcoal and baking soda, has designed the new foam to be tough on acne but gentle on irritated complexions. Created for daily use on combination skin, the thick foam claims to remove high levels of surface dirt and oil to achieve a deep clean thanks to the inclusion of baking soda, without stripping skin of its moisture. The formula also contains salicylic acid to treat and prevent breakouts.Activated charcoal remains a major skincare trend this spring, and Boscia is making the most of its detoxifying properties with the brand-new "Charcoal Spot Corrector". The highly-concentrated treatment promises to slow down the progress of zits by drawing out impurities from the skin and minimizing irritation. It includes willowherb to calm the complexion and also acts as an exfoliator to reduce the appearance of pores.IT Cosmetics has come up with a way to treat your spots at the same time as hiding them, thanks to its new "Bye Bye Breakout" concealer. Designed for acne-prone and oily skin, the concealer contains oil-absorbing zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur and a gentle AHA/BHA complex to dry out zits. Meanwhile, its highly-pigmented coverage comes in seven different shades for a total cover-up.