‘Spring It On"’ As Kriti Sanon Is All Ready With Her Summer Closet

Winter is slowly waving us goodbye, and we are all set to welcome spring and its glory. With it comes the classic trend of florals. It looks like Kriti Sanon has already revamped her closet for the season. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Shehzada. For one of her promotional looks, Kriti kept things stylish with her white summer dress. Its plunging neckline and three-fourth balloon sleeves added a chic touch to her ensemble. The flowy silhouette had floral patterns in blue, orange, and pink. It also had a backless midriff-baring detail with a simple knot, which further elevated the style quotient of the dress. Ideal spring fashion goals? Totally.

Kriti accessorized her outfit with nude stilettos, gold ear studs, and a diamond ring. She left her middle-parted hair open in wavy curls. For the glam, the actress wore pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. She was styled by Sukriti Grover.

“Spring it on,” Kriti Sanon captioned the post, which was soon flooded with compliments from family and fans. Reacting to it Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon wrote, “Love," with a flower and a heart emoticon.

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming film Shehzada, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film has been postponed by a week. It will now be released later this month, on February 17.

Along with Kriti and Kartik, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead.

The buzz around Shehzada is quite high, and a fair share of credit goes to its music album. So far, three songs from the film have been released. Starting with"Munda Sona Hoon Main", which is followed by “Chedkhaniyan" and “Mere Sawaal Ka.”

Kriti Sanon also has Adipurush with Prabhas and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in her kitty.

