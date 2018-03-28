GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
5-min read

Spring Style: Hottest Trends to Include in Your Wardrobe

Read our forecast of the biggest trends of the season!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spring Style: Hottest Trends to Include in Your Wardrobe
Image: Instagram
Box up those snow boots and pull out the sandals because spring is in the air bringing splashes of colour and painting the city with its unique freshness and beauty. This colour and freshness should reflect in your spring style too. Here are a few timeless pieces to include in your wardrobe for walking along the season this year:

1) Floral Print

Summer dresses come in a variety of colours and styles but floral prints rule the spring season since time immemorial. There is no recipes to spot a nice floral print: you have to train your eyes and pick what suits your style and body type. Small flowers in liberty style are always a safer option.



The heartland of India wears ‘cheent’. In other words, printed cotton. As I travel down gypsy trails in pursuit of ‘banjaras’, meander through the ‘gullies’ of Benaras or simply take a tram-car ride across central Calcutta, I find cheent everywhere. Amongst gypsies and prostitutes, the common man on the road, the young and the old. It peeps out as box pleated petticoats under humble sarees, decorates the walls of decadent homes, makes an appearance on a battered umbrella, canvas slippers, lamp shades, ‘mem-saheb’ dresses, badly stitched bags or sometimes even as faded café curtains blocking the view of a voyeuristic eye. And therefore, I have an obsession with cheent. It makes an appearance again and again in my collections, almost every summer. This time as summer blooms painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. In hyper-volatile colours. Printed in fine khadi to create languid kurtas and sarees embellished with ‘tilla’ borders. Combined with reflective sunnies, shimmering skin and dangling chandbalis, they evoke a potent and sexual image of a tropical summer. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Location Courtesy: Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad @tajfalaknuma #Sabyasachi #AnEndlessSummer #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #DestinationWeddings #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on



2) Go Bright

No neutral ground here, the statement is clear when it comes to the preferred spring palette: bright, saturated hues either monochromatically or colour-blocked.



🍋

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



3) Asymmetry

Who doesn't like this off-balanced silhouette that dances along your shoulder, wraps around your neck, and twists around your collar bone? Asymmetrical looks are all the rage, and will add edge to any outfit.





4) Trouser Suits

If there's one thing worth spending some money on, it's a perfectly tailored suit. These days you can find the style to match your personal taste. Whether you want to make a statement or opt for something subtler, there are 1001 versions out there. And the best part is they won't date.





5) Pencil Skirts

Rejoice in the pencil-skirt comeback. This time around, they are longer-lined and therefore more flattering. They will replace your full-skirted midis for the time being but are always worth keeping for the future. Famous brands have predicted this silhouette will be a big seller for them in 2018.






6) Fringe

It's the season for tassels — so bring on the fringe and cut it up with this great lift-up outfit feature. Choose from a variety of styles including skirts, dresses, pants and even accesorize with Fringe detail.






Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You