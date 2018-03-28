Spring Style: Hottest Trends to Include in Your Wardrobe

🍋 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 18, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

Box up those snow boots and pull out the sandals because spring is in the air bringing splashes of colour and painting the city with its unique freshness and beauty. This colour and freshness should reflect in your spring style too. Here are a few timeless pieces to include in your wardrobe for walking along the season this year:Summer dresses come in a variety of colours and styles but floral prints rule the spring season since time immemorial. There is no recipes to spot a nice floral print: you have to train your eyes and pick what suits your style and body type. Small flowers in liberty style are always a safer option.No neutral ground here, the statement is clear when it comes to the preferred spring palette: bright, saturated hues either monochromatically or colour-blocked.Who doesn't like this off-balanced silhouette that dances along your shoulder, wraps around your neck, and twists around your collar bone? Asymmetrical looks are all the rage, and will add edge to any outfit.If there's one thing worth spending some money on, it's a perfectly tailored suit. These days you can find the style to match your personal taste. Whether you want to make a statement or opt for something subtler, there are 1001 versions out there. And the best part is they won't date.Rejoice in the pencil-skirt comeback. This time around, they are longer-lined and therefore more flattering. They will replace your full-skirted midis for the time being but are always worth keeping for the future. Famous brands have predicted this silhouette will be a big seller for them in 2018.It's the season for tassels — so bring on the fringe and cut it up with this great lift-up outfit feature. Choose from a variety of styles including skirts, dresses, pants and even accesorize with Fringe detail.