Spring Style: Hottest Trends to Include in Your Wardrobe
Read our forecast of the biggest trends of the season!
Image: Instagram
1) Floral Print
Summer dresses come in a variety of colours and styles but floral prints rule the spring season since time immemorial. There is no recipes to spot a nice floral print: you have to train your eyes and pick what suits your style and body type. Small flowers in liberty style are always a safer option.
The heartland of India wears ‘cheent’. In other words, printed cotton. As I travel down gypsy trails in pursuit of ‘banjaras’, meander through the ‘gullies’ of Benaras or simply take a tram-car ride across central Calcutta, I find cheent everywhere. Amongst gypsies and prostitutes, the common man on the road, the young and the old. It peeps out as box pleated petticoats under humble sarees, decorates the walls of decadent homes, makes an appearance on a battered umbrella, canvas slippers, lamp shades, ‘mem-saheb’ dresses, badly stitched bags or sometimes even as faded café curtains blocking the view of a voyeuristic eye. And therefore, I have an obsession with cheent. It makes an appearance again and again in my collections, almost every summer. This time as summer blooms painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. In hyper-volatile colours. Printed in fine khadi to create languid kurtas and sarees embellished with ‘tilla’ borders. Combined with reflective sunnies, shimmering skin and dangling chandbalis, they evoke a potent and sexual image of a tropical summer. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Location Courtesy: Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad @tajfalaknuma #Sabyasachi #AnEndlessSummer #SpringSummer2018 #SS18 #DestinationWeddings #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi
2) Go Bright
No neutral ground here, the statement is clear when it comes to the preferred spring palette: bright, saturated hues either monochromatically or colour-blocked.
#beauty #portrait #face #people #fashion #traditional #saree #shoot #naturalbeauty #naturallight #daylight #photoshoot #nikon #nikon105mm #105mmf14 #d810 #nikonasia #nikonbangladesh #nikoneurope #sandisk #shotonsandisk #manzurfahimphotography @sakyla_hoq @womensportraitsonly @marvelous_shots @theportraitpr0ject @nikonasia
3) Asymmetry
Who doesn't like this off-balanced silhouette that dances along your shoulder, wraps around your neck, and twists around your collar bone? Asymmetrical looks are all the rage, and will add edge to any outfit.
◼️这些2018【MUST HAVE OUTFIT】你绝对不能少 让无论是韩范,欧美还是日系的你美到爆！ 值得投资神级时尚服飾 #露肩 一字肩 #offshoulder #刺繡元素 #emboridery #不對稱 #asymmetricaldress #格紋 #plaid #吊帶款 #slingdress #西裝 #suit #寬褲 #widepants #MScottage #MScottagemountaustin （請您告诉我►穿日期►喜欢款式►三围 就能尽快预约时间🙏😊） https://www.facebook.com/MScottageweddingm.austin/ ☏ιиѕтαgяαм msc_kayla ☏ωє ¢нαт kayla0803
“In a machine age, dress making is one of the last refuges of the human, the personal, the inimitable.” — Christian Dior #IWCSIHH #IWC150 In @viktorandrolf for @iwcwatches_india x @iwcwatchesarabia Styled by @rheakapoor Styling Assistants: @spacemuffin27 x @manishamelwani Hair and Makeup: @namratasoni 📸: @thehouseofpixels
4) Trouser Suits
If there's one thing worth spending some money on, it's a perfectly tailored suit. These days you can find the style to match your personal taste. Whether you want to make a statement or opt for something subtler, there are 1001 versions out there. And the best part is they won't date.
[ FASHION POLICE ] / GRAMMY 2018 —The PantSuit Power. — Et il y a eu celles qui ont opté pour un costume. — À gauche : @janellemonae porte un costume avec des broderies fleuries de chez @dolcegabbana — À droite : @therealeve a opté pour un costume orné de cristaux signé @naeemkhannyc — Alors vous êtes Janelle ou Ève ? — #fallinmode #grammys2018 #grammyfashion #fashionstyle #dolcegabbana #naeemkhan #therealeve #janellemonáe #powerpantsuit #looklikemen #beautifulsuit #stayinstyle #printsuit
5) Pencil Skirts
Rejoice in the pencil-skirt comeback. This time around, they are longer-lined and therefore more flattering. They will replace your full-skirted midis for the time being but are always worth keeping for the future. Famous brands have predicted this silhouette will be a big seller for them in 2018.
I’ve got the BLUES so I thought this pic would be perfect. My doggy is getting old and the vet told me some info today that made me sad. He’s not doing so hot in his old age and I realize our time is coming to an end. He will be 14 on April 23 and for anyone that knows he’s been my little baby for so long. Once Quinn came around he became more like a dog but he will always hold a special place in my heart. Send a little prayer to Ted, my little 🐻. Check my stories for some cute pics of him. PC: @mirandamcdonald http://liketk.it/2v8W7 #liketkit @liketoknow.it
6) Fringe
It's the season for tassels — so bring on the fringe and cut it up with this great lift-up outfit feature. Choose from a variety of styles including skirts, dresses, pants and even accesorize with Fringe detail.
Fringe Benefit! @iamhumaq sizzles in @ridhimehraofficial during a photoshoot #humaqureshi #ridhimehra #fringe #blahandmore #fashionshoot #black . . . . . . #instagood #instafashion #instadaily #instalove #instabollywood #instafollow #fashion #whoworewhat #bollywoodstyle #like4like #likeforlike #followforfollow #love #tulleskirt #awesome #pretty #indianwomen #tinseltown #indianfashionblogger #fashionblogger #fashionista #trends
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- 102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History