Sprouted Garlic Benefits: Do Not Throw Away Your Rich Source of Antioxidants

Don’t toss out sprouted garlic since it has greater heart-healthy antioxidant properties than fresh garlic. For thousands of years, as per Ayurveda, regular consumption of garlic is recommended for its multiple health benefits. There are also several studies to suggest that sprouted garlic may not have an adverse impact on health when consumed as it is usually believed.

Here are multiple health benefits of sprouted garlic.

Can help to avoid strokes

Garlic is high in ajoene, a substance that inhibits the development of blood clots. It also contains nitrates, a chemical that aids in the dilation (or widening) of the arteries. Both of these exercises, when combined, contribute to preventing the development of strokes.

Safeguards heart

Garlic extracts increase enzyme activity and prevent the soft plaque development in the arteries, which is a major contributor in the creation of heart blockages. As a result, you are less likely to suffer from heart attack.

Prevents wrinkles and premature aging

Garlic pods are rich in antioxidants and its regular consumption not only prevents the formation of wrinkles but it also helps in keeping skin healthy. Rich antioxidants in garlic also work as a preventive measure against premature ageing.

Boosts immunity

Sprouted garlic, particularly the pods that have been sprouted for four days, provides your body with a powerful dosage of antioxidants. These antioxidants, in turn, help boost the immune system by safeguarding the cells that fight infections.

Reduced Cancer risk

Another function of phytochemicals is that they limit the activity of carcinogens (cancer-causing compounds) by preventing the spread of malignant cells. Antioxidants protect against free radicals, which are one of the primary drivers of the growth of cancerous cells. Garlic, being a rich source of Phytochemicals helps in minimising the risk of cancer.

