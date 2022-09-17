Spruce up Your Home Into a Stylish and Comfortable Abode

Living in a space that you can decorate as per your taste can be fun. You can invest in pocket-friendly home decor to give your space a cozy look. Transforming a bedroom, living space, kitchen, or workspace to give it a neat look means getting rid of clutter so that you do not end up feeling overwhelmed or claustrophobic. Organize the rooms with proper storage and lighting and add your personal touch to convert your otherwise ordinary home into a comfortable and stylish living abode.

Here’s a list of clever hacks you can try out –

Multi-functional furniture:

In a limited space, buy furniture that has a multi-functional purpose in your home. Since storage can be an issue, you can prefer to buy furniture that can fold or slide, or serves storage purpose. For example- a convertible sofa can serve the purpose of sitting and entertaining guests and can also be converted into a bed.

Choose the right colour:

It is important to choose the right colour to brighten up the space. Usually, light colour can make a space look bigger and brighter, like the colour white. An accented wall can make the space look stylish and add a different vibe, like an accented wall behind your bed or TV unit.

Partitions:

To carve out space for an entertainment den, bedroom, and workspace, you can opt for low-budget partitions instead of doors. You can use curtains that add light and texture to a room or use room dividers to split up the space. You can also opt for a glass partition to not restrict the flow of sunlight into the home. Partitions will be affordable and you can change the colour or design as per your taste or requirement.

Wall Hangings:

If you do not want to invest in painting your walls, you can put up wall-hangings like photo frames, paintings, or dream catchers to give your wall an artistic look on a low budget.

Stylish Storage Solutions:

Now that your furniture is set, you also need storage space. You can put the door to use by hanging stylish hooks behind it to hang your dupattas, scarves, inexpensive jewelry, belts, etc. You can add more shelves to your spacious closet to store more things. You can buy storage boxes and use the space under your bed to keep your linens, pillows, books, etc.

Lighting:

Lighting plays an important role in adding character to the interiors. Whether you need a space to unwind or add drama, good lighting can be a game-changer. Invest in good lighting- especially in warm coloured and white coloured lights.

