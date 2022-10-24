Spruce up Your House by Adding These 7 Elements to Your Tables for Diwali

Diwali is a festival of lights and sparkles. As the country is gearing up to celebrate it with pomp and fervour, people are busy decorating their homes, making rangolis, buying diyas and candles, putting up lights and making it festive-ready. Dinners will be hosted for friends and relatives. And you would also want your home to be ready to host the guests. With so much going around, we often forget to give attention to the centre table or dining table in our homes. But you can spruce up these spaces as well and make them look elegant.

Here are a few ways you can decorate the tables of your house:

Lights, lights and more lights

It is the festival of lights and hence you should play around with different sources of light. Add some candles or diyas. You can use battery-operated candles instead if you will have children over at your place. You can also keep a tinted glass bowl and add fairy lights to it.

Rose petals

Add some fragrance by adding rose petals in a glass bowl filled with water. To add to the look, put one candle in it too.

Table Cover

Buy a festive tablecloth for your dining table and add a contrasting runner. You can put up decorative pieces like a Diya stand made of brass, flower vases, and decorative trays as well and put up tiny fairy lights around it to give a dreamy look. A vintage-looking lantern can also elevate the look and you can add a candle in it.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here’s How You Can Have a Safe and Healthy Deepavali This Year

Flowers

Use different flowers not just for the scent but also for the colourful and vibrant look it offers. You can put the flowers in an urli, which can be put up on the table.

Rugs

In the living room, the centre table is the centre of attraction. To add a pop of colour, add a rug underneath it. It will add an extra element to the table and give festive vibes.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Plants

This is the time to bring out our small potted plants like succulents, and money plants to name a few.

Tea Coasters and Mats

To avoid a mess from spillage, make sure you use tea coasters and table mats. You can select a bright and floral-patterned table mat and for tea coasters to grace the centre table opt for something quirky yet festive.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here