Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi 2021: All You Need to Know

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti will be celebrated with great aplomb on August 23 across the state of Kerala. The day is also observed as a public holiday in the state to mark the birth anniversary of the social reformer. Sree Narayana Guru was a catalyst and leader who reformed the oppressive caste system that prevailed in society at the time. His philosophy always advocated social equality, education for all, and spiritual enlightenment. The caste system was rampant in Kerala at that time. Born in the Ezhava caste, Narayan Guru had experienced discrimination from the upper caste of society. One of his famous sayings in Malayalam was ‘One caste, one religion, one god for all.’

Narayana Guru consecrated the first temple of Lord Shiva in 1888 where an idol was ordinated by a non-brahmin in Aruvippuram village of Kerala. His step sparked off the anti-caste revolution against the upper-caste Brahmin communities.

Later, in 1903, he established the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) as the founder and president. The organisation continues to mark its strong presence to this day. He had set up more than 40 temples across the state as an act of protest to permit lower caste people to enter temples.

The famous ‘Vaikom Satyagraha’ protest movement against caste discrimination and untouchability abolished untouchability and inequality. Hence, this day is quite important in Kerala and is observed as a public holiday.

The state is dotted with shrines to Narayana Guru on this day. People celebrate this day by decorating the shrines, as well as roads with flowers and dried coconut leaves. Harmonious processions and community feasts are carried out in remembrance of the great guru.

The common prayers are also organised and attended by people irrespective of caste or creed to remind people of Narayana Guru’s teachings and philosophy.

The Sivagiri pilgrimage was established in 1924 to promote the virtues of cleanliness, education, devotion, agriculture, handicrafts, and trade. His philosophy and teachings are a way of life for the people of Kerala. He passed away on September 20, 1928.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here