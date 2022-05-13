Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday Special: Interesting Facts You Should Know About the Founder of The Art of Living

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a name that needs no introduction. The spiritual leader and the yoga guru has shown the world the path of peace. His words have influenced many to resolve conflict through meditation. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tours more than 40 countries every year and spreads the word of peace amongst his followers. Various celebrities follow him and often visit his Ashram.

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar collaborated with Sri Sri’s The Art of Living foundation to help people suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, as Sri Sri celebrates his 66th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about him which will make you want to follow the leader.

Recited Bhagavad Gita at the age of 4

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was born in 1956 in Tamil Nadu. At the age of four, when most children can’t even speak properly, he was able to recite the Sanskrit scripture, Bhagavad Gita. Founded The Art of Living in 1981

After following the path of meditation from a very small age, Sri Sri founded his first international, non-profit and humanitarian organisation, The Art of Living in 1981. The organisation offers a number of courses for people to eliminate stress and foster a sense of well-being. Honoured by President

For influencing a lot of lives and introducing yoga and meditation in the lives of many, Sri Sri was given the ‘Title of Yoga Shiromani (Supreme Jewel of Yoga)’ by the President of India in 1986. Meditation session in Peru

In 2012, Sri Sri visited the world heritage site of Machu Picchu in Peru to bring a meditation revolution. He conducted a meditation session for world peace with 1,000 people at the ancient site. Mediator to resolve temple issue

The long-standing conflict of Ayodhya bothered Sri Sri and he was actively engaged in finding a solution in 2001-02 and again in 2017. After looking at the efforts of the leader, the Supreme Court of India appointed him as one of the three mediators to resolve the dispute. Free education

To provide free education to the underprivileged, a total of 702 schools are run by the foundation of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and provide the path of learning to more than 70,000 students. Contribution to environment

Sri Sri is actively engaged in bringing out the environmental changes and reviving 49 rivers and thousands of water bodies in India. Padma Vibhushan awardee

Sri Sri has got a number of awards in his name including Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award. He also has been bestowed the highest civilian award in Colombia, Mongolia, and Paraguay with 23 Honorary Doctorates globally.

