English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi's Daughter Khushi Kapoor is a Fashionista in the Making; See Pics
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in each outfit that she sported recently. Take a look.
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor looks gorgeous in each outfit that she sported recently. Take a look.
For Khushi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actress Sridevi, the world of glitz and glamour isn't something new. Attending parties, making public appearances, getting photographed, Khushi seems thoroughly aware and absolutely at ease with all the vanity that comes with being a star kid.
Of late, she has been spotted accompanying her parents and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor at several parties and casual outings, looking absolutely at ease, flaunting her great fashion sensibilities and remarkable sartorial choices. In fact, at a lot of these parties, both the Kapoor sisters have managed to steal the show with their stellar fashion choices, Khushi in particular being at her A-game each time.
Recently, while we believe Janhvi must be busy prepping for her debut film Dhadak’s release, Khushi was spotted with her mother Sridevi, attending a wedding in Dubai, flaunting her fashion game yet again.
Her fabulous choice of designer garments, confidence to pull off each outfit with as much style and grace, is truly commendable. Starting from Manish Malhotra to Falguni and Shane Peacock, Khushi was seen embracing all kinds of chic and trendy designer outfits at the Dubai wedding.
Redefining Indian wear style statement, Khushi was snapped sporting a fun strapless top paired with a lehenga skirt that featured thread and fabric artwork.
Take a look.
Taking her fashion and glamour quotient a notch higher, for her second appearance, Khushi opted for a Falguni-Shane Peacock corset-shirt lehenga — a perfect amalgamation of western and Indian.
Take a look.
Finally, her last appearance was a vision for sore eyes. Shinning bright in a pearl drop embellished white lehenga and crop top, Khushi looked gorgeous as she dazzled her way to the wedding.
Take a look.
Also Watch
Of late, she has been spotted accompanying her parents and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor at several parties and casual outings, looking absolutely at ease, flaunting her great fashion sensibilities and remarkable sartorial choices. In fact, at a lot of these parties, both the Kapoor sisters have managed to steal the show with their stellar fashion choices, Khushi in particular being at her A-game each time.
Recently, while we believe Janhvi must be busy prepping for her debut film Dhadak’s release, Khushi was spotted with her mother Sridevi, attending a wedding in Dubai, flaunting her fashion game yet again.
Her fabulous choice of designer garments, confidence to pull off each outfit with as much style and grace, is truly commendable. Starting from Manish Malhotra to Falguni and Shane Peacock, Khushi was seen embracing all kinds of chic and trendy designer outfits at the Dubai wedding.
Redefining Indian wear style statement, Khushi was snapped sporting a fun strapless top paired with a lehenga skirt that featured thread and fabric artwork.
Take a look.
Taking her fashion and glamour quotient a notch higher, for her second appearance, Khushi opted for a Falguni-Shane Peacock corset-shirt lehenga — a perfect amalgamation of western and Indian.
Take a look.
Finally, her last appearance was a vision for sore eyes. Shinning bright in a pearl drop embellished white lehenga and crop top, Khushi looked gorgeous as she dazzled her way to the wedding.
Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street