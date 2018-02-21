Sridevi's Daughter Khushi Kapoor is a Fashionista in the Making; See Pics

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 19, 2018 at 9:31am PST

A post shared by Falguni Shane Peacock India (@falgunishanepeacockindia) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:32am PST

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 20, 2018 at 5:43am PST

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 20, 2018 at 6:13am PST

For Khushi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actress Sridevi, the world of glitz and glamour isn't something new. Attending parties, making public appearances, getting photographed, Khushi seems thoroughly aware and absolutely at ease with all the vanity that comes with being a star kid.Of late, she has been spotted accompanying her parents and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor at several parties and casual outings, looking absolutely at ease, flaunting her great fashion sensibilities and remarkable sartorial choices. In fact, at a lot of these parties, both the Kapoor sisters have managed to steal the show with their stellar fashion choices, Khushi in particular being at her A-game each time.Recently, while we believe Janhvi must be busy prepping for her debut film Dhadak’s release, Khushi was spotted with her mother Sridevi, attending a wedding in Dubai, flaunting her fashion game yet again.Her fabulous choice of designer garments, confidence to pull off each outfit with as much style and grace, is truly commendable. Starting from Manish Malhotra to Falguni and Shane Peacock, Khushi was seen embracing all kinds of chic and trendy designer outfits at the Dubai wedding.Redefining Indian wear style statement, Khushi was snapped sporting a fun strapless top paired with a lehenga skirt that featured thread and fabric artwork.Take a look.Taking her fashion and glamour quotient a notch higher, for her second appearance, Khushi opted for a Falguni-Shane Peacock corset-shirt lehenga — a perfect amalgamation of western and Indian.Take a look.Finally, her last appearance was a vision for sore eyes. Shinning bright in a pearl drop embellished white lehenga and crop top, Khushi looked gorgeous as she dazzled her way to the wedding.Take a look.