'Sridevi-Girl Woman Superstar': New Book Chronicles Extraordinary Life of The Actress

A new book on actress Sridevi, written by author and screenwriter Satyarth Nayak, will be published by Penguin Random House India, in October this year. The book is being published with approval of the late actress' husband, Boney Kapoor.

Titled Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar, it chronicles Sridevi's journey as an actress, who gained immense popularity and became the first female superstar, in a very patriarchal film industry, at a time when women actresses were always the accessory of the leading men, but rarely the stars themselves.

The author of the book, Satyarth Nayak, said, ‘I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India's beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India's first female superstar."

This book not only deals with her legendary innings in Hindi Cinema, but also delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. "I am sure this comprehensive narrative on Sridevi will be embraced by millions of her fans from across the globe." added the author. Sridevi: Girl, Woman, Superstar also gives you an insight into Sridevi's second innings in Bollywood, when she made a big comeback with Gauri Shinde film, English Vinglish (2012). The actress passed away last year on 24 February. On 13 August 2019, many members of the film fraternity remembered the actress, and paid homage to her on her birth anniversary.

Talking about the book, Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, said, ‘Sridevi has been the quintessential superstar... Few actors can match the screen presence, comic timing, versatility and beauty that she stood for. She left us too early but continues to live on in the hearts of millions of her fans. Sridevi by Satyarth Nayak is a tribute to the actor and a gift for her fans.

This is Satyarth's first non-fiction book. His debut novel, The Emperor’s Riddles, released in 2014 and his short stories have won the British Council Award and appeared in Sudha Murthy’s Penguin anthology Something Happened on the Way to Heaven.

