Sridevi In 'Chandni' To Rekha In 'Silsila': A Look At Chiffon Saree Trend In Yash Chopra's Films

Yash Chopra is the man who redefined Hindi cinema. His films have been quite instrumental in shaping the genre of romance in Bollywood and also the portrayal of women in the films. To this day, many draw inspiration from the fashion statements Yash Chopra’s movies portrayed, especially the chiffon sarees. The masterpiece of his movies was the lead heroines looking radiant in chiffon sarees, pop of colours, picturesque frames and soulful music.

Such is the power of his movies, that it has even inspired many fashion trends. Remember the movie Chandni, where Sridevi was decked up in a gorgeous yellow chiffon saree and ran across the lush green meadows? Well, the simple saree still stands to be a symbol of romance and grace. Let’s take a look at the actress, who draped the chiffon saree in Yash Chopra’s films.

Sridevi

We cannot talk about chiffon sarees, without mentioning Sridevi. In the movie Chandni (1989), we see the actress dancing to the song ‘Tere Mere Honthon Pe’ wearing an ethereal yellow chiffon saree in the green pastures with the Swiss Alps in the background.

Rekha

In Silsila, Rekha left everyone stunned with her chiffon sarees. Rekha looked timeless in this traditional drape with minimal makeup and long hair. In the film, she donned the six yards of grace several times, but one look that stood out for us was her in the red saree. While having lunch with Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Chandni wore a breathtaking red saree and teamed it with a halter-neck blouse, looking every bit charismatic.

Juhi Chawla

If you think that the chiffon sarees were a hit with just Sridevi and Rekha, then you are wrong. Next-generation actress- Juhi Chawla seamlessly fit into Yash Chopra’s leading lady as she looked enchanting in Darr (1993). The director collaborated with designer Neeta Lulla to break away from Juhi’s girl-next-door look and make it more contemporary. With this Juhi became a trendsetter as she was seen wearing chiffon sarees with modern blouse designs, western cuts, and off-shoulder details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aced the chiffon sarees in the movie Mohabbatein. She made an entrance every time Raj Aryan (Shah Rukh Khan) thought of Megha (Aishwarya) and we are in love with all the pastel colours she wore. She brought a certain charm and subtle look that impressed Bollywood buffs.

