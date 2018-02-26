Sridevi Treated Everyone Like Family: Celebrity Makeup Artiste Subhash Shinde

Subhash Shinde, who did Sridevi's make-up at actor Mohit Marwahs marriage in Dubai last week, says the late actress had "so much warmth and positivity" and always treated everyone, including make-up artistes, present on a film's set like a family.Sridevi was 54 when she passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night."I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her make-up at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago, and on Saturday late night the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," Shinde told IANS."She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after ‘English Vinglish' released (2012). She always treated, all of us, whether make-up artistes, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit." Shinde said she would ask him if he ate on time and how his family was doing.Sridevi was also a painter."She had a great sense of colours and shades. There is an art of combining shades that complement the entire attire. She knew it right, I rather learnt it from her. She had a strong sense of aesthetics," said Shinde.Sharing another interesting thing about the star, he said: "...The colour, ornaments, even the size of her bindi, she had an eye for detailing." The make-up artiste worked with Sridevi in films "Puli" and "Mom". According to him, the actress was very cooperative and patient during her make-up sessions. "I remember during 'Puli', she was supposed to wear heavy make-up. She never threw any tantrums, was always patient and cooperative with us even though the process would be time-consuming," recalled Shinde."I won't say she was a perfectionist, but the fact is that she exemplifies excellence; that comes with perfection. So yes, perfection is the word to define it."