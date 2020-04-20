Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

SS Rajamouli Takes Up the Household Chores Challenge, Aces It Like a Pro

SS Rajamouli did not shy away in taking up the challenge. In the video he can be seen dusting and sweeping the floor while his wife is busy cooking breakfast.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 20, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SS Rajamouli Takes Up the Household Chores Challenge, Aces It Like a Pro
credits - SS Rajamouli twitter

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for his magnum opus Baahubali, was recently challenged by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to take up the challenge of helping his wife in household chores.

Rajamouli did not shy away in taking up the challenge. “Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN,” Rajamouli said.

The Tollywood filmmaker uploaded a video on Twitter, showing him involved in the chores with his wife. Rajamouli then challenged a number of stars. “Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan… And lets have some moooreee fun… Am also challenging @Shobu_ garu, sukku @aryasukku and peddanna @mmkeeravaani… #BetheREALMAN,” he posted along with the video.

The video shows him brooming, dusting and sweeping the floor while the wife is busy cooking breakfast. It has been viewed more than 1 lakh views in just 2 hours, with over 15,000 likes.

Rajamouli is all set to release his next directorial. He shared the title and motion poster of RRR on Telugu New Year last month. The makers also released a special teaser on actor Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27.

The upcoming magnum opus will feature Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie will also mark Telugu debut for Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres