St Thomas Day 2022: History and Significance of the Feast of Thomas the Apostle

ST THOMAS DAY 2022: July 3 is observed as St. Thomas Day across the globe. The special day is dedicated to Saint Thomas, who is also known as ‘Didymus’, one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ. While the observance to pay homage to Saint Thomas falls on a particular date, there are still variances in the observance dates.

Back in the time, St Thomas Day has widely celebrated on December 21. Later in 1969, the date was moved to July 3 by the Roman Catholic Church. Despite the change in the date, most Anglicans decided to keep observing the special day on the originally designated date, i.e. on the day of Winter Solstice, December 21. On the other hand, The Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the day on October 6.

History and Significance

Ironically, Thomas was reluctant to accept the existence and subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ initially. His belief earned him the title of ‘Doubting Thomas’. First, he questioned the tale behind the resurrection of Jesus but eventually became his disciple after he witnessed the crucifixion marks on his body. He went on to spread the gospel about Jesus after he had become an ardent believer in his existence.

His preachings found a way to India as well. Widely believed that the establishment of the Christian neighbourhood in the southwestern region of Malabar was done by him. The specific region is currently inhabited by massive Christian demography.

Interestingly, the Christian populace till day calls themselves “Christians of St. Thomas”. Popular belief also states that Thomas baptised three Kings who later became the first bishops of India. There are tales that state he was commissioned to construct a palace for an Indian king but he chose to distribute the cash amongst the poor people.

