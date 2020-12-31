Start 2021 Off with These Hilarious New Year's Eve Memes

With 2020 drawing to a close, the internet is flooded with funny memes. While we all get set to say goodbye to 2020, the internet that never disappoints is doing its part to keep all entertained.

Just like other years, 2020 gave many memes. Memes are the latest best form of expression and have become a new bonding tool for social media audiences. Netizens have flocked to give a zealous welcome to the upcoming 2021. So, don’t join the crowd by sharing the same messages with friends and family and instead share best Happy New Year memes to wish. A bad year will end and 2021 is here to give blessing and good vibes to the world. Today, we take a look back at some of the quirkiest, funniest memes that amused us through this horrible year.

The world according to the internet 31/12/2020 1/1/202111:59:59 00:00:00 pic.twitter.com/VS1NATkrPL— Meme Girl! (@honeyqueen67) December 22, 2020

#COVID20People : Coronavirus vaccine is here, we can now plan for some trips Covid 20: pic.twitter.com/DJma6y4pdU— ♥️$W€€TY♥️ (@CuteMemeLover) December 21, 2020

How I'm gonna need the new year to come in like. It's on the horizon https://t.co/eA0KguCYLf pic.twitter.com/JWPuMPE9gd — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) December 27, 2020

preparing for the new year pic.twitter.com/yz34hhB8Tg — SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) December 28, 2020

Everyone waiting Covid 20for 2021 pic.twitter.com/7WeOSYmweO — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) December 21, 2020

If you start RotK Extended on New Year's Eve at 8:22:48 PM you can say good bye to 2020 with Frodo! https://t.co/gwoNXsBFBI pic.twitter.com/U6wjWcgMyy — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) December 27, 2020

Let's hope 2021 turns out better than what some of these memes predict.