Start Consuming These Juices If You Have High Sugar Level
Start Consuming These Juices If You Have High Sugar Level

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 18:03 IST

Delhi, India

Cucumber juice not only keeps the body hydrated, but it also regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Cucumber juice not only keeps the body hydrated, but it also regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

According to doctors, certain types of juices are very beneficial in this and their regular consumption can quickly bring blood sugar levels under control.

Diabetes is a disease that slowly hollows out the human body and is known as the “silent killer" for this reason. Uncontrolled blood sugar causes this disease. According to doctors, certain types of juices are very beneficial in this and their regular consumption can quickly bring blood sugar levels under control. Let us tell you about five such juices that you can drink to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Tomato juice

According to the Healthline report, tomatoes have a low glycemic index and a low calorie count. As a result, tomato juice is thought to be beneficial to diabetics. The body receives nutrients such as vitamins and potassium from tomatoes.

Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice not only keeps the body hydrated, but it also regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Diabetes patients should consume it on a regular basis to control their blood sugar levels during the summer. Cucumber juice can be made by combining green leafy vegetables with cucumber.

Cauliflower Juice

Cauliflower contains antihyperglycemic and antioxidant properties. It contains not only a low amount of sugar, but also nutrients such as Vitamin K and Vitamin C.

Carrot juice

Although carrots have a higher sugar content than other vegetables, diabetics can consume them without hesitation. Carrot juice helps to keep blood sugar levels stable. However, it is advised to consume it in moderation.

Broccoli Juice

Broccoli contains a lot of fibre, which aids digestion. By drinking its juice, the body gets enough fibre, which helps control blood sugar and diabetes.

first published:December 03, 2022, 18:01 IST
last updated:December 03, 2022, 18:03 IST