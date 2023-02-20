Statues have been built since antiquity all over the world. The Colosseum and its majestic statue construction have played a significant role in the development of civilizations. The monuments have created magnificent and awe-inspiring statues to honour notable individuals, and historical events and symbolize their cultures, traditions, and values. In addition to serving as a constant reminder of the past, present, and potential future of the world, statues are essential for advancing the tourism sector. These statues are bound to attract more attention from the public and develop into popular tourist attractions. From The Statue Of Unity to Sendai Daikannon, here are the 6 tallest statues in the world:

1. The Statue of Unity, India

The tallest statue in the entire world — 182 metres tall — is located in Sadhu Bet, Gujarat, India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity was unveiled on October 31, 2018, to mark the 143rd anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth. He was a prolific statesman and advocate for Indian independence. He was in charge of bringing together 562 princely states into a single country.

2. Spring Temple Buddha, China

With a height of 128 metres, the Spring Temple Buddha is the second-tallest statue in the entire world. In China’s Henan Province’s Fodushan Scenic Area, this enormous statue can be found. The statue depicts the Vairocana Buddha seated upon a lotus-shaped throne in a standing position.

3. Laykyun Sekkya, Myanmar

The Laykyun Sekkya, which stands 115.8 metres tall, is the third-tallest statue in the entire world. The statue can be found in Myanmar’s Khatakan Taung village in the Sagaing Region. A standing Buddha is shown next to a reclining Buddha statue in the Laykyun Sekkya Statue. Beginning in 1996 and ending in 2008, the statue’s construction took 12 years to complete.

4. Statue of Belief, Japan

The fourth tallest statue in the world, the Statue of Belief, is located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, India. With a height of 106 metres, the statue of Lord Shiv (a Hindu deity) shows him sitting cross-legged with Trishul in his hand. The statue can be seen clearly from 20 kilometres away.

5. Ushiku Daibutsu, China

The Ushiku Daibutsu statue was built in Ushiku, Ibaraki, Japan in 1993. On top of a lotus platform, his 100 m-tall statue is imposing. The statue, which represents an Amitabha Buddha, is primarily made of bronze. It was constructed to honour Shinran, the “True Pure" movement’s founder, who was born.

6. Sendai Daikannon, Japan

The sixth tallest statue in the world and the tallest statue of a deity in Japan is Sendai Daikannon’s 100 m-tall statue. In Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, in the city of Sendai, is where you can find this statue. The magnificent white statue shows Byakue Kannon, another name for Bodhisattva Kannon, who is seen holding a lovely “Chintamani gem" in her hand.

