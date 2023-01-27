As spring approaches, it’s important to focus on both warmth and style in our fashion choices. Light colours and fabrics are key for the season, as well as versatile pieces like maxi skirts and dresses. Investing in basic items like baggy jeans and shirts can also provide a solid foundation for any outfit. Update your wardrobe with these key items to stay fashionable and prepared for the spring season.

“The Indian fashion industry is moving toward sustainable and minimalistic fashion, much like its international counterpart. The best option for clothes is lightweight, breathable, and minimal due to the pace of life and the amount of activities we all want to incorporate into each day,” says Sukanya Bhattacharya, Founder, Prathaa.

Fashion designs and trends change with each season, as do the dominant colors. “The type of fabric used is also an important consideration, as it affects comfort and is not the same for all seasons. For example, different fabrics are more appropriate for spring and fall than for winter,” says Urvisha Panchani, Director, Fabcurate.

Panchani reveals the trends that will be big in the Spring of 2023.

Bigger and wider, baggy denim jeans are in!

Classic denims are getting a 90s-inspired makeover, with wider leg styles and baggier fits. Baggy denim jeans will be the talk of the town, as they allow more comfort while still being stylish.

Maxi skirts are a must-buy

This spring, women will be wandering around in maxi skirts. The maxi skirt trend has been gaining traction on the runways. Regardless of your personal aesthetic, the maxi skirt unlike its micro mini counterpart from the last season is as practical as it is chic. The long, flowing skirts that come in a variety of colours and patterns. They can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile addition to your spring wardrobe.

Echo drop-waist dresses

Drop-waist dresses and relaxed-fit dresses will enhance the looks and be on trend in spring 2023. Look out for dresses with floral designs that complement the season and are the perfect transition to the warmer days.

Straight trousers with tucked-in shirts

Straight trousers look great with tucked-in shirts, so it’s no surprise that it will be in trend. The tucked-in look is an effortless way to give tailored pants a utilitarian edge. The universal appeal of this look comes down to the fact that it is something we haven’t seen in a while, so it feels totally fresh. It’s a masterstroke everyone could agree on.

Bubble hem trend

Bubble hem skirts and dresses will be in vogue. There is an inherently youthful energy to them with all that flounce. It turns an otherwise simple skirt, dress, or even T-shirt into something a little more interesting with the fabric delicately pooled at the bottom.

Designer sarees and blouses

Designer sarees and blouses will be in vogue, this spring. Sarees in lighter fabrics, along with a well-crafted and fitted blouse, are your perfect companion for the spring season.

Pastels Shades

Soft colours that are soft continuing to be popular in the spring season is the pairing of muted colours with some vibrant highlights. Pastel colours with subtle geometric designs have the power to draw attention right away.

