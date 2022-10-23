During the festive season, people tend to enjoy themselves to the fullest with late-night parties, lots of festive food, disrupted sleep schedules, and plenty of alcohol. Amid all the festivities, preparations, pujas and parties, it can be hard to stay properly hydrated throughout the day. With hydration levels being a key factor in improving blood circulation and energy levels, it is important to get plenty of fluids.

Being hydrated helps to strengthen the immune system and increases resilience against stress and infections, nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla told The Indian Express.

Our bodies become hydrated not only through the fluids we drink but also through the food we consume. About 20 percent of the body’s water requirement can be sourced through food itself. But when trying to stay hydrated, it is important to eat more fruits and vegetables in their raw form. As these items have a higher concentration of water, they can provide more water when digested.

Here are some expert tips to help you stay hydrated this Diwali:

Drinking a cup of carrots and celery juice is great for the body. Drink it right before breakfast to get that crucial morning hydration. You can also begin your day by drinking water at a lukewarm temperature along with the juice of half a lime. You can also add a pinch of cinnamon if you’d like. Drink some soup when eating at late-night feasts and parties. You can get some evening hydration with homemade herbal tea. Add ingredients like pepper and ginger to make it more effective. Drink coconut water as it is packed with electrolytes that regulate the body’s fluid balance. Drink water infused with basil, mint, or citrus fruits throughout the day. If you drink alcohol, do not drink on an empty stomach. Drink at least two glasses of water for every one glass of alcohol.

