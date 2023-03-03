Stay In Charge Of Your Dating Experience With These Safe Dating Tips

Meeting new people is always exciting, but it’s also important to exercise caution whenever you interact with someone you don’t know. According to a recent survey by Tinder, 71% young daters in India said they are excited about their dating future and a whopping 98% said that safety features on dating apps are important.

Whether you are a newbie trying to figure out the online dating world, exchanging initial messages or rekindling your online dating journey, you must use your best judgment and always put your safety first. While you can’t control the actions of others, there are things you can do to help you stay safe during your dating experience.

Here are 5 safe dating tips recommended by Yuvaa, a Gen Z-driven youth media, impact and research organization, to educate the youth on dating safety and create a safer and better internet for its members.

Consent is everything:

Decoding whether or not you have someone’s consent in an online setting isn’t always that straightforward. According to the dating app survey, more than 65% of young adults are hesitant to withdraw, give or ask for consent. As a broad rule of thumb, always ask, never assume. Seek consent before taking a new step with clear questions like ‘Is this okay?’ or ‘How do you feel about doing this?’ Unless the other person responds with ‘Yes, I do’, hold off on your overtures.

Show mutual respect:

Do not use language that is offensive. This may include sexist, racist or homophobic remarks. Apps have built-in tech features such as ‘Are You Sure’ that will detect any language in messages you’re about to send that might be deemed inappropriate.

Keep it pleasant:

If you’re on the receiving end of a ‘goodbye’, take a step back. If someone rejects you, it most likely means they are not ready or they don’t envision a relationship with you. You have to let them go and respect their decisions. Don’t try to change their mind and remember that they don’t owe you anything.

Protect what’s yours:

Never share ANY personal information with people you don’t know. Your identification number, address, and details about your daily routine (for eg. that you go to a certain gym) along with any info about your family and friends should be kept private.

Be wary of scams:

Watch out for scammers who ask for financial help and anyone who won’t talk on a phone/video call — they may not be who they say they are. The in-app video calling feature allows members to verify their match and better assess whether the chemistry is there - all without giving out personal contact details. And, if someone is avoiding your questions or pushing for a serious relationship without establishing their identity first, that’s probably a red flag.

