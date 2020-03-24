Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

#StayHome: 5 Realistic Movies Based on Disease Outbreaks

Every now and then you must have come across video clips of social media posts that would tell you how certain films predicted such a scenario long time back.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
#StayHome: 5 Realistic Movies Based on Disease Outbreaks
Every now and then you must have come across video clips of social media posts that would tell you how certain films predicted such a scenario long time back.

To successfully tackle any condition all efforts need to be on every holistic level--mind body and soul. With fears of coronavirus rising, anxiety is a natural side effect.

But you know what? Anxiety can also be dealt if you keep yourself busy in work and pleasure, while staying inside home during lockdown.

This is also the time to watch films that everyone is talking about in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Every now and then you must have come across video clips of social media posts that would tell you how certain films predicted such a scenario long time back.

So, here is the list of five such films that you can watch now:

Film: Contagion

Year: 2011

As social distancing and quarantine have become two of the most important social exercises amid the coronavirus pandemic these days, people are already looking up for other ways to keep themselves entertained. If you are staying home to protect yourself from coronavirus, here are some great movies on disease outbreaks that you must check out. Contagion (2011). (Image: News18 Creative) As social distancing and quarantine have become two of the most important social exercises amid the coronavirus pandemic these days, people are already looking up for other ways to keep themselves entertained. If you are staying home to protect yourself from coronavirus, here are some great movies on disease outbreaks that you must check out. Contagion (2011). (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Film: Blindness

Year: 2008

(Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Film: Panic in the Streets

Year: 1950

(Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Film: The Andromeda Strain

Year: 1971

(Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Film: Outbreak

Year: 1995

(Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram