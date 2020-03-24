Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#StayHome: 6 Epidemic-based Books You Can Read During Coronavirus Outbreak

Everything, apart from the essential services, is closed and everybody is inside house. This situation also brings a tough mental challenge of keeping ourselves busy.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
#StayHome: 6 Epidemic-based Books You Can Read During Coronavirus Outbreak
India, and the world, are facing a big threat from the coronavirus outbreak. As a measure to counter it, many countries have decided to go for the complete lockdown, India being one of them.

Everything, apart from the essential services, is closed and everybody is inside house. This situation also brings a tough mental challenge of keeping ourselves busy, and what could be a better tool than the books to make self-isolation interesting.

But we have made reading even more interesting as the books we have curated are based on epidemics, which can give you a new perspective on the current situation.

So, here are the books:

Book: The Andromeda Strain

Author: Michael Crichton

Book: The Andromeda Strain

Author: Michael Crichton

Book: The Masque of the Red Death

Author: Edgar Allen Poe

Book: The Masque of the Red Death

Author: Edgar Allen Poe

Book: The Plague

Author: Albert Camus

Book: The Plague

Author: Albert Camus

Book: The Stand

Author: Stephen King

Book: The Stand

Author: Stephen King

Book: Zone One

Author: Colson Whitehead

Book: Zone One

Author: Colson Whitehead

Book: The Eyes of Darkness

Author: Dean Koontz

Book: The Eyes of Darkness

Author: Dean Koontz

