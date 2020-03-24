#StayHome: 6 Epidemic-based Books You Can Read During Coronavirus Outbreak
Everything, apart from the essential services, is closed and everybody is inside house. This situation also brings a tough mental challenge of keeping ourselves busy.
India, and the world, are facing a big threat from the coronavirus outbreak. As a measure to counter it, many countries have decided to go for the complete lockdown, India being one of them.
Everything, apart from the essential services, is closed and everybody is inside house. This situation also brings a tough mental challenge of keeping ourselves busy, and what could be a better tool than the books to make self-isolation interesting.
But we have made reading even more interesting as the books we have curated are based on epidemics, which can give you a new perspective on the current situation.
So, here are the books:
Book: The Andromeda Strain
Author: Michael Crichton
The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton.
Book: The Masque of the Red Death
Author: Edgar Allen Poe
The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe.
Book: The Plague
Author: Albert Camus
The Plague by Albert Camus.
Book: The Stand
Author: Stephen King
The Stand by Stephen King.
Book: Zone One
Author: Colson Whitehead
Zone One by Colson Whitehead.
Book: The Eyes of Darkness
Author: Dean Koontz
The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz.
