StayHome: 6 Epidemic-based Books You Can Read During Coronavirus Outbreak

India, and the world, are facing a big threat from the coronavirus outbreak. As a measure to counter it, many countries have decided to go for the complete lockdown, India being one of them.

Everything, apart from the essential services, is closed and everybody is inside house. This situation also brings a tough mental challenge of keeping ourselves busy, and what could be a better tool than the books to make self-isolation interesting.

But we have made reading even more interesting as the books we have curated are based on epidemics, which can give you a new perspective on the current situation.

So, here are the books:

Book: The Andromeda Strain

Author: Michael Crichton

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a lockdown situation in the country, books are the perfect way to spend days of isolation by pursuing your passion for reading. Here are the some great books on pandemics to read during coronavirus quarantine. Take a look... The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Book: The Masque of the Red Death

Author: Edgar Allen Poe

The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Book: The Plague

Author: Albert Camus

The Plague by Albert Camus. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Book: The Stand

Author: Stephen King

The Stand by Stephen King. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Book: Zone One

Author: Colson Whitehead

Zone One by Colson Whitehead. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

Book: The Eyes of Darkness

Author: Dean Koontz

The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz. (Image: News18 Creative)[/caption]

