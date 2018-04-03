English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stella McCartney Gives Advice To Budding Designers
Get lucky enough to break into the industry!
Fashion designer Stella McCartney wants budding designers to be "honest" with themselves if they want to break into the fashion industry.
The 46-year-old, who has cut the brand Kering's 50 percent share out of her fashion empire in a bid to move forward with an independent business, has advised industry aspirants to be "passionate" and true to themselves when they are launching a label or a collection, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"Find what drives you, what you are passionate about, and be honest with yourself," McCartney told Vogue magazine.
She also believes that when an entrepreneur is "lucky enough" to crack the business, they must try to be unique about their work and stand out in the crowd as she believes there are not enough people who have their own style.
"If you are lucky enough to break into the industry, try and enjoy it, but also try and do something different. I think the world is looking for a point of difference. There aren't enough people in fashion approaching it in a different way."
