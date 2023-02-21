If you’re tired of the same old mass-produced furniture and decor found in many modern homes, it might be time to consider adding some antique and vintage pieces to your space. These unique finds not only bring character and charm to your home but can also serve as conversation starters and showcase your personal style. From vintage rugs to antique lamps, incorporating these pieces into your home decor can transform a room and create a timeless look. Let’s explore some of the best antique and vintage home decor ideas to help you elevate your space and make it truly one-of-a-kind.

“Antiquated, vintage statements signal the old world charm in a way that is beautiful and nostalgic at the same time. The style plays with a subtle hint of familiarity along with celebrating deeper roots to the times past -its look, feel and character. The pieces come together to tell a story and create an interesting ambience, effortlessly. With vintage elements, every piece becomes a statement and every statement comes to draw the unique signature of the home,” says Punam Kalra, Interior Designer and Creative Director, I’m the Centre for applied Arts.

Vintage and antique pieces when installed, add a touch of personalisation to the space. Most of the times, it is our personality, it is our experiences that we are trying to reflect through these pieces, feel Ankit and Anand Ojha, principal designers, Anand Atelier Associates.

Ways to incorporate antique furniture to your home decor:

Give a warmer base to the colors

Vintage styles owe their inherent charm to their colour palettes that come with a heart-warming beige blend. Walnut brown, brick red, olive green, prussian blue, mustard etc. come to give a vintage wash across the wall panelling, floor tiling, ceiling installations and more that give an ode to the style. “Give up on the boring neutrals and make things interesting by adding a pop of colour to the wooden and metal artisanry-emerald green, teal or a stark white layer can give new life to the antique elements. Bring new variants of colours with dyes and paints in the interior fabrics taking over the upholstery textiles, valence curtains, tapestries and more that recall the interior scenes from the past,” adds Kalra.

Choosing colours from the vintage pieces that complements your décor is a creative thing to do. “These pieces have a charm which will draw everyone’s attention towards them. On the other hand, one can go with the neutral colour palette for the décor, dedicating it all to the timeless elegance for the vintage pieces. It will help in setting balance and contrast to your home décor,” feel Ankit and Anand Ojha.

Add the textures with a character

All things antique and vintage talk about the characterful side of textures, more than anything else. It is where wood can flaunt a distressed look, metal can flash the brushed finishes and stone can be its raw and natural self. “You can create a mood with rough-cut stone backdrops, exposed wood beams, wrought iron chandeliers, wainscotted walls, woven accessories. Divulge more into the details with textured fabrics like crushed velvet and cross weave linen that have a naturally unique texture or embrace the craftsmanship of tufted leather and embroidered silk in the upholstered layers of seaters, chairs, ottomans, poufs and other soft furnishings,” opines Kalra.

Let It Reflect Your Story

Any vintage piece or antique installed in houses, is a reflection of ourselves. “A wide range of pieces are available to choose from, however, whenever we are selecting any piece we must consider which piece speaks to us and that will eventually be the most appropriate choice for our space. We must incorporate our nature, our experiences whenever we are short listing these for our spaces,” believes Ankit and Anand Ojha.

Size It Right

A great antique piece can easily become the focal point for any room and that is why it becomes very important to position it correctly and also choose an adequate size. However, any piece selected will attract the attention of people, so why not select a piece which will be in proportion to the size of your space. We need to measure the size of the space and then analyze it accordingly.

Go for maximalist compositions

Vintage elements should speak of their story-not of their age. Bring back the style with a fresh face that has a unique look and a one-of-a-kind assortment. Take style inspirations from maximalism to aesthetically pair the vintage pieces in a new, reimagined statement. “Narrow down the preloved pieces to just one or two elements that steal the focus-it can be anything from a rustic iron table to a weathered wood bench. Try and pair them with smaller yet characterful pieces-include rattan in the furniture, jute in the rugs and wicker in the baskets or other nitty-gritties of design to leave a hint of personal style in the collective picture,” adds Kalra. Strike a balance with a careful selection of backdrop such as whitewashed wallpapers, monochrome hand-painted tiles or even an antiquated life-size artwork that can layer the aesthetic without going overboard.

Find a new purpose for “the old"

The fine line between antique and vintage statements is marked by how the former create their own space in the contemporary world and remain relevant. This is why the pieces like reclaimed furniture, crockery collections, pre-loved decor or any part of the family heirloom often make it as far as a glass cabinet but not the actual interior theme. Break the conventions by giving a seamless invitation for the old elements with a new purpose, you can introduce a trunk in the foyer, an apothecary table in the vanity, a bench in the sitout etc. to spell the relevance of these elements in today’s world.

All styles, vintage or not have a call for aesthetic and function alike. With the natural sensorial touch and captivating appeal, antique and vintage styles are a direct ticket to timelessness in the metropolitan homes.

