Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Stephenie Meyer Releasing Twilight Prequel Book Written From Vampire Edward's Perspective

Author Stephenie Meyer said she hoped the book would be a welcome distraction from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters

Updated:May 5, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stephenie Meyer Releasing Twilight Prequel Book Written From Vampire Edward's Perspective
Image: Instagram

Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling Twilight novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters' love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

Called Midnight Sun, the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella's point of view.

The story "takes on a new and decidedly dark twist" in the upcoming book, publisher Little, Brown and Company said in a description on its website.

Meyer's original four books - Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn - sold more than 100 million copies. They were adapted into a blockbuster film series released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp starting in 2008 that starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

On ABC's Good Morning America show, Meyer said she hoped the book would be a welcome distraction from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore," she said.

View this post on Instagram

IT’S HAPPENING! #MidnightSun

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres