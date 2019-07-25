Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Chandler Powell in Instagram Post

Bindi Irwin daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin recently took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming surprise with her fans. On Thursday, Bindi shared pictures of her engagement to Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo in Queensland on her 21st Birthday. The two have been dating for about six years now.

In one of these photographs, Bindi could be seen showing off her engagement ring as Chandler embraces her lovingly. She captioned it as, "July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already (sic)!"

Besides this, Bindi revealed that the pictures were clicked by her award-winning wildlife photographer brother Robert. She further admitted that she had no idea that the proposal was going to take place, or that her brother was across the park taking photos. In another picture, Bindi can be seen dressed in a navy floral mini dress gasping in surprise as Chandler went down on one knee and presents her a stunning diamond ring.

The duo first opened up about their relationship in September 2015 when the two walked the red carpet for Dancing with the Stars.