Stir Up Some Festive Fun With These Classic Cocktails

Whether you’re hosting a sit-down Diwali dinner, or throwing a taash party, these cocktails are sure to amp up the festive mood. Stir up a splash with these classic and easy-to-make rum cocktails – Mojito, Long Island Iced Tea and Daiquiri. So, get your bartending game on and light up your party this Diwali!
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
Ingredients:
60ML White Rum
120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Long Island Tea
60ML Soda Water
3-4 Lime Wedges
Preparation: Mix your favorite White Rum (or chilled water if you’re making a mocktail) with Long Island Tea flavour mixer. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with as many lemon wedges as you like.
MOJITO
Ingredients:
60ML White Rum
120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Mojito
60ML Soda Water
Sprig of mint leaves
Preparation: Mix your favorite White Rum (or chilled water) with Mojito flavor mix’r. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with lemon wedges and a sprig of mint leaves.
CLASSIC DAIQUIRI
Ingredients:
50 ML White Rum
25 ML Lime Juice
2 TSP Extra Fine Sugar
Preparation:
STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
POUR! in the White Rum and fill the shaker with half cubed ice, followed by some half crushed ice
SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf (if you like)
