Stock Your Wardrobe with Kashmiri Fashion Pieces for Autumn-winter
Wills Lifestyle has launched its Kashmir Collection, marking it as its entry into autumn-winter 2018.
Pashmina Shawl (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: Fill up your autumn-winter closet with Kashmiri fashion pieces like pheran and pashmina to stay warm and chic, say experts.
Wills Lifestyle has launched its Kashmir Collection, marking it as its entry into autumn-winter 2018. From white, black and navy to a trendy colour palette consisting of teal, lemon, violet and brick, the collection of shirts and blouses is rooted in nature.
The collection showcases its Kashmiri roots through motifs in traditional aari kari and crewel embroidery.
Apart from this, designer Gautam Gupta has suggested pashmina.
"It is mostly used for scarves, shawl and jackets and comes in variable styles, patterns and design for one to choose," Gupta said in a statement said.
He pointed out that Kashida from Kashmir is one of the most recognised embroideries of India and can be included in the autumn-winter wardrobe.
"Pheran -- the traditional dress of Kashmir -- is an interesting silhouette and we can alter it a bit and make it apt for autumn-winter considering it's long and is perfect for winter," he added.
Designer Reynu Taandon agreed that pheran forms an important part of autumn-winter collection as it is a knee-length baggy coat. "It's very much in trend these days in cities like Delhi and other north Indian states," she said.
"The same can be experimented a lot with the use of embroidered form of the pheran. You can also do silver embroidery on the pheran."
A headscarf also plays an important role during winter. "You can do beautiful golden embroidery or floral embroidery on the scarf," she suggested.
Gurgabis or mojris can be worn in different styles while you are out during autumn-winter. "Turbans too mostly worn by men can be paired with pashmina shawl while you are at a party in the cold night. It also symbolises royalty," she said.
