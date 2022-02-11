Stomach Ulcer Could Be Behind Abdominal Pain, Know Remedies

Stomach ulcers are painful sores in the stomach lining. Also known as gastric ulcers, the condition is a type of peptic ulcer that affects both the stomach and small intestine.

One tends to develop a stomach ulcer when the thick layer of mucus that safeguards your stomach from digestive acids becomes thinner and following which the digestive juices eat away the tissues that line your stomach.

However, stomach ulcers can easily be cured, but without a proper dedicated treatment, they can become severe. The symptoms could be feelings of discomfort, bleeding in vomit, weight loss, bleeding in stool and back pain among others.

Here are some preventative measures to save you against stomach ulcers.

1. Probiotics

Probiotics are a type of bacteria that maintain the balance of bacteria present in our digestive system. Add curd to your daily diet, it helps maintain intestinal good bacteria in your digestive system. Also, it can help in healing of ulcers.

2. Ginger

Many people think that ginger has a gastro protective effect. But what they don’t know is that ginger keeps the stomach clean. Ginger also helps in getting rid of constipation, bloating and gastritis.

3. Fruits

There are some fruits that contain compounds called flavonoids, which are polyphenols. Flavonoids protect the lining of the stomach from developing ulcer. Flavonoids are found in some fruits like apples, blueberries, cherries, lemons and oranges.

4. Bananas

Raw bananas have a component called Leucocyanidin, which increases the amount of mucus in the stomach. Bananas also have the ability to reduce acidity. Therefore, patients with stomach ulcers should include bananas in their daily diet.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

