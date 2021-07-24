Stop Drinking Raw Milk, Know the Harmful Effects

Milk is an important part of our diet. One glass of milk daily fulfils the protein and calcium needs while also improving our bone health. Milk contains several nutrients and enzymes that boost our immunity. Normally people consume boiled milk, but there are people who believe that drinking raw milk is more beneficial. However, a new study has found that gulping unpasteurised milk can actually do more harm than good.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the apex agency in the United States for protecting the public health, the raw milk of any animal contains harmful bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria which can cause food poisoning if the milk is consumed in raw form.

Around 127 outbreaks linked with raw milk or related products such as ice cream, soft cheese and yogurt were reported in the US between 1993 and 2012, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found. During this period, 1,909 illnesses and 144 hospitalisations were recorded which hint at the harmful effects of consuming unpasteurised milk.

Ill effects of drinking raw milk

Raw milk contains bacteria which can contaminate our bodies and cause diseases like reactive arthritis, diarrhoea and dehydration among others.

When raw milk is extracted, it comes in contact with animal udder or sometimes their faeces. Due to this the chances of milk contamination increases many fold. Therefore, it is very unsafe to consume your milk in raw form.

Raw milk also contains bacteria which could increase the chances of getting tuberculosis.

Though raw milk contains several nutrients, it is also a fact that it attracts bacteria too. Therefore, unpasteurised milk also expires very quickly compared to boiled milk. People with weaker immune system should avoid drinking raw milk

Drinking raw milk also increases the acid levels in your body. It is necessary to keep the acid levels under control.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here