1-min read

Stormi Webster is Winning the Internet with Daddy Travis Scott’s Box Braids

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s love story became a talk of the town with Stormi’s arrival. However, after being in a relationship for two years, the couple has now decided to take some time off and focus on themselves individually.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Stormi Webster is Winning the Internet with Daddy Travis Scott's Box Braids
Image: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster/Instagram

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott’s one-year-old toddler Stormi is often in news, thanks to her utter cuteness. Stormi, frequently, appears on her parents’ social media platforms and the parents don’t hold her back from getting used to the paparazzi.

Read: Kylie Jenner Sells USD 600 Million Stake in Her Makeup, Skincare Business to Coty

While mom Kylie had a busy weekend promoting ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ holiday collection, baby Stormi had a blast with daddy. On Sunday, the Stargazing singer shared an adorable picture of his daughter, who sported a hairstyle similar to the rapper.

stormi's world

" Daddy's hair "

The pictures have over 3 million likes on Instagram. He captioned the two sets of pictures as "stormi’s world" and "Daddy's hair," where little Stormi is wearing Travis’ Astroworld tour merchandise. Travis has sported the box-braids since a long time and now Stormi is rocking in his signature look.

Just a few weeks back, the toddler had created a buzz all over the internet when she wore a tinier version of her mom's 2019 Met Gala look. The purple coloured dress with lavender coloured wig was enough for the internet to melt at her cuteness.

Kylie and Travis’ love story became a talk of the town with Stormi’s arrival. However, after being in a relationship for two years, the couple has now decided to take some time off and focus on themselves individually.

