Strawberry Moon 2021: Get Ready to Witness Full Moon in India on Vat Purnima; Know Moonrise Time in Your City

After lunar eclipse and ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, sky watchers will be in for another treat. The full moon will grace the sky tonight, June 24. NASA described it as a Strawberry Moon because the full Moon will appear in red just like the colour of a strawberry. However, some of the European countries named it Honey Moon, others named it Rose moon. In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima.

STRAWBERRY MOON IN JUNE 2021: TIME

The full moon will take place on June 24 at 2:40 pm EDT (June 25 at 12:10 am IST).

WILL IT BE PINK IN COLOUR?

No, it won’t be pink in colour. As it got name from strawberry season, people think that it will be pink in colour. The Strawberry moon is likely to appear in reddish or rose colour, mainly because it will rise above the horizon and will get the colour of the rising sun.

STRAWBERRY MOON IN JUNE 2021: SIGNIFICANCE IN INDIA

In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima. On this day, married Hindu women observe fast and seek blessings for the long lives of their husbands by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree. The festival is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan from the Hindu mythologies.

STRAWBERRY MOON IN JUNE 2021: WILL IT BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

According to Nasa, the Strawberry Moon will appear in India from June 24 midnight i. e. June 25 at 12:10 am IST. It will appear for about three days. “While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning,” Nasa said.

According to weather.com, it will be visible in India from June 25 about 12:09 am for three days.

STRAWBERRY MOON IN JUNE 2021: MOONRISE AND MOONSET TIME

According to Panchang, moonrise will take place at 7:10 pm. There will be no moonset.

You can check moonrise time in your city by clicking on this link: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/?query=india

