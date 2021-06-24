Strawberry Moon 2021: When and Where to Watch Full Moon Online in India

Strawberry moon will grace the sky on June 24 at 2:40 pm EDT (June 25 at 12:10 am IST). NASA described it as a Strawberry Moon because the full Moon will appear in red just like the colour of a strawberry. However, some of the European countries named it Honey Moon, others named it Rose moon.

CAN WE SEE STRAWBERRY MOON IN INDIA?

According to Nasa, the Strawberry Moon will appear in India from June 24 midnight i. e. June 25 at 12:10 am IST. It will appear for about three days.

“While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning,” Nasa said.

According to weather.com, it will be visible in India from June 25 about 12:09 am for three days.

But everything also depends on weather. But don’t be disappointed. You can still watch it online.

STRAWBERRY MOON IN JUNE 2021: HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

The Virtual Telescope Project will live stream as the moon rises above Rome, Italy. The live feed is scheduled for June 24 starting at 19:00 UTC (12:30 am IST).

Click here: https://www.virtualtelescope.eu/2021/06/16/the-2021-strawberry-supermoon-online-observation-24-june-2021/

