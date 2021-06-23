Strawberry Moon 2021: Will Full Moon be Visible in India on Vat Purnima? Check Date, Time and Other Details

After Lunar and Solar Eclipses in last few months, sky watchers will be in for another treat. The full moon will grace the sky on June 24. NASA described it as a Strawberry Moon because the full Moon will appear in red just like the colour of a strawberry. However, some of the European countries named it Honey Moon, others named it Rose moon. In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima.

WHEN WILL IT BE VISIBLE?

According to Nasa, the full Moon will appear on June 24 at 2:40 pm EDT (June 25 at 12:10 am IST). “While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning,” it said.

WHAT TIME IT WILL APPEAR IN INDIA?

The Strawberry Moon will appear in India from June 24 midnight i. e. June 25 at 12:10 am IST. It will appear for about three days.

SIGNIFICANCE OF FULL MOON IN INDIA

In India, the full Moon of Jyestha month is known as Vat Purnima. On this day, married Hindu women observe fast and seek blessings for the long lives of their husbands by tying a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree. The festival is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan from the Hindu mythologies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here