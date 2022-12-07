Strep A Infection: Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc, another viral disease, known as Strep A infection, is rapidly spreading in the UK. According to a report by Zee News, health officials have issued warnings for adults to remain alert for the rising cases of the viral Strep A infection, which is commonly seen among children. The illness has already caused the deaths of seven kids in the country. The Health Security Agency has furnished a fresh set of guidelines urging parents to monitor their child’s health.

Causes

Strep A infection is caused by bacteria that leads to throat inflammation and soreness. The Group A Streptococcus bacteria are responsible for causing this disease. Although children and adults of all ages can have strep throat, the severity of this throat condition is especially common in youngsters aged between 5 and 15. Sneezing, coughing, sharing food, and any type of close contact with someone who already has strep throat can spread the virus rapidly.

It is important to recognise early symptoms of Strep A infection and undergo treatment as soon as possible. Here are some of the most common symptoms of the ailment and ways to treat it.

Symptoms

· Fever above 101 degrees that refuses to simmer down

· Sore, red throat with white patches inside the throat

· A splitting headache accompanied by severe chills in the body

· Lack of appetite or repulsion to consuming food

· Swollen and slightly painful lymph nodes in the neck with difficulty in swallowing any food or beverage

Besides these common symptoms, there are also a few uncommon ones, which include gastrointestinal problems like stomach aches, vomiting, and feeling nauseous. In some cases, children also develop red rashes on their skin.

Treatment

If you find yourself dealing with the aforementioned symptoms, then you must consult a doctor immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Trusted Source, these are the five medications that might be prescribed by health professionals to cure a Strep A infection:

Penicillin

Amoxicillin

Azithromycin

Cephalexin

Cefadroxil

Home remedies

Getting enough rest:

Consuming warm beverages like tea and lemon water and foods like yoghurt

Suck on popsicles, juicy candies, and lozenges to relieve throat soreness

