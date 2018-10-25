English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stress in Middle-age Can Impair Memory, Reduce Brain Size
The study found that people with higher levels of cortisol -- a hormone linked to stress -- performed worse on memory and other cognitive tasks than peers of the same age with average cortisol levels.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ diego_cervo / Istock.com)
Loading...
People more stressed out during middle-age are more likely to suffer memory loss and have a reduced brain size, say researchers, including one of an Indian-origin.
The study found that people with higher levels of cortisol -- a hormone linked to stress -- performed worse on memory and other cognitive tasks than peers of the same age with average cortisol levels.
The higher cortisol in the blood was also associated with smaller brain volumes.
"Cortisol affects many different functions, so it is important to fully investigate how high levels of the hormone may affect the brain," said lead author Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, from the Harvard University.
"Memory loss and brain shrinkage were found in the study's middle-age participants before the onset of any symptoms," Echouffo-Tcheugui added.
For the study, reported in the journal Neurology, the team included over 2,000 adults in their 40s and 50s, who were then examined for fasting blood cortisol levels and brain volume, as well as memory and thinking skills. They also underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure brain volume.
"In our quest to understand cognitive ageing, one of the factors attracting significant interest and concern is the increasing stress of modern life," said Sudha Seshadri, Professor at University of Texas.
"One of the things we know in animals is that stress can lead to cognitive decline.
"In this study, higher morning cortisol levels in a large sample of people were associated with worse brain structure and cognition," Seshadri said.
The researchers suggested that it is important for physicians to counsel people with higher cortisol levels on ways to reduce stress, such as getting enough sleep and engaging in moderate exercise.
The team asked whether having APOE4, a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease, might be associated with higher cortisol level.
This did not prove to be the case, the researchers said.
The study found that people with higher levels of cortisol -- a hormone linked to stress -- performed worse on memory and other cognitive tasks than peers of the same age with average cortisol levels.
The higher cortisol in the blood was also associated with smaller brain volumes.
"Cortisol affects many different functions, so it is important to fully investigate how high levels of the hormone may affect the brain," said lead author Justin B. Echouffo-Tcheugui, from the Harvard University.
"Memory loss and brain shrinkage were found in the study's middle-age participants before the onset of any symptoms," Echouffo-Tcheugui added.
For the study, reported in the journal Neurology, the team included over 2,000 adults in their 40s and 50s, who were then examined for fasting blood cortisol levels and brain volume, as well as memory and thinking skills. They also underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure brain volume.
"In our quest to understand cognitive ageing, one of the factors attracting significant interest and concern is the increasing stress of modern life," said Sudha Seshadri, Professor at University of Texas.
"One of the things we know in animals is that stress can lead to cognitive decline.
"In this study, higher morning cortisol levels in a large sample of people were associated with worse brain structure and cognition," Seshadri said.
The researchers suggested that it is important for physicians to counsel people with higher cortisol levels on ways to reduce stress, such as getting enough sleep and engaging in moderate exercise.
The team asked whether having APOE4, a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease, might be associated with higher cortisol level.
This did not prove to be the case, the researchers said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma is Almost Unrecognisable in This Throwback Pic
- Failed Force India Buyer Teams Up With Haas F1
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Alia Bhatt Wishes Her ‘Stunning’ Mother Soni Razdan on Birthday, See Pic
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Brings Night Mode And Halloween Theme: How to Download [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...